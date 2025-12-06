Liverpool star accuses teammates of thinking game was "over" at 2-0

Dominik Szoboszlai speaking in his post-match interview

Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai was not happy after the team’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United, suggesting that some of the players thought the result was in the bag at 2-0.

Hugo Ekitike scored twice in the space of two minutes at the start of the second half, giving Liverpool what should have been a comfortable lead at Elland Road.

However, Leeds got it back to 2-2, and although Szoboszlai himself then scored to put Liverpool back in front, the home side once again clawed them back to 3-3 with a stoppage time equaliser.

What did Dominik Szoboszlai say after Leeds 3-3 Liverpool?

Watch below for Sky’s post-match interview with Szoboszlai, who was clearly not happy and suggested that Liverpool players took it easy when they had a two-goal lead…

"After 2-0, we thought that the game was over" ? Dominik Szoboszlai reacts to Liverpool's draw with Leeds?? pic.twitter.com/ffwO4hklEO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

“This is the kind of game that you can never underestimate the team that you play against.

“Maybe after the penalty they just had the momentum … we came back so it’s a good reaction from the team again, and yeah conceding again from a set-piece, it’s not the nicest way.”

The state of Liverpool’s season after another setback at Leeds

Liverpool stay in 8th place in the Premier League table, ten points off leaders Arsenal.

Arne Slot’s side have conceded a staggering 24 goals in 15 league games, that’s more than 15th place Fulham and just one fewer than relegation strugglers Nottingham Forest.

On the plus side, that’s now three games without a defeat for the Reds, but on a less positive note it’s two draws in a row and just one win their last six.

Next up for LFC is an away game against Inter Milan in the Champions League, and then Brighton at home and Tottenham away in their Premier League fixtures before Christmas.

Can Slot turn this around? Do you see him keeping his job for much longer? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!