"Clear feeling..." - Fabrizio Romano provides update on Mohamed Salah transfer situation

Mohamed Salah and Fabrizio Romano (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest information on Mohamed Salah’s situation at Liverpool amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained that Saudi appreciation in Salah remains, but that there are not currently any talks going on over a move.

Romano did acknowledge, however, that the Egypt international’s situation is different this season and he’s not been performing for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen if that definitely leads to Salah leaving Anfield, but Romano is perhaps implying that it could be an important factor in determining the player’s future.

Overall, though, the clear point the journalist wanted to make is that Salah is focused on LFC at the moment, and not discussing a move away from the club.

Fabrizio Romano on Mohamed Salah and Saudi transfer speculation

See below for the full video as Romano discusses a number of the biggest stories at the moment, including Salah’s situation after being dropped to the bench by Liverpool in recent games.

“Many of the questions I’ve been receiving in the recent days is also about Mo Salah and Saudi,” Romano said. “Difficult start of the season for Mo Salah. That’s very clear. That’s also reality.

“It’s not the same feeling. But this is not only Mo Salah. We should mention maybe 10, 11, 12, 15 players at Liverpool who are not performing at the same level. Just few of them are doing very well this season.

“Mo Salah obviously after having an incredible season last year, to see him performing like this, is a clear feeling that is different.

“The appreciation from Saudi remains. In Saudi the dealmakers work like this, if they like a player unless there is something crazy happening, the appreciation remains, the players remain on their shortlist, so this is the case also for Salah.

“Salah was and will always be a target for Saudi But this depends on the player. What I can guarantee is that as of today, in December, no negotiations or no talks, or no discussions have started between Mo Salah, his camp, or Saudi clubs. Nothing is happening now.

“Mo Salah remains focused on Liverpool. Just few months ago, Mo Salah signed a new deal at the club with a very important salary. He wants to show commitment in a difficult moment. So Mo Salah is completely and fully focused on Liverpool. That has to be clear. Full focus on Liverpool.”

Salah benched again by Arne Slot

Salah has now been dropped to the bench for three consecutive games by Liverpool manager Arne Slot.

The 33-year-old was only a substitute against Leeds United today, having also failed to make the starting XI against West Ham and Sunderland.

It will be interesting to see if Salah can get his place back, because if this carries on then it’s certainly hard to see him being happy to continue with the Merseyside giants for much longer.