Daniel Farke, Manager of Leeds United, arrives at the stadium. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Galatasaray midfielder, Gabriel Sara, in recent months.

They are reportedly long-term admirers of the 26-year-old midfielder, and they tried to sign him in the past as well. However, a report from Football Insider claims that the player will cost around £17.5 million in January, and Leeds might not be able to afford him.

Aston Villa were keen on Sara earlier.

Leeds to return for Gabriel Sara?

Pete O’Rourke said: “If Gabriel Sara was to become available in January, there are a number of clubs who will be looking at him because he’s a talented player. “But if Galatasaray were willing to let him go, they’d be demanding around £17.5million, and I’m not sure Leeds would be willing to meet those demands.”

Leeds United will have to comply with the PSR concerns after spending heavily during the summer transfer window. They spent in excess of £100 million during the summer transfer window, and they will need to be cautious about the January spending.

It will be interesting to see if Sara is made available during the January transfer window.

Sara needs a move

The player has struggled for regular opportunities at the Turkish club, and he could look to move on as well. Leeds are long-term admirers of the player, but they could be priced out of a move for him in January.

They could certainly use more quality and depth in the middle of the park. Leeds have struggled to control games in the midfield this season, and the 26-year-old would help them improve. The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be exciting for him as well. It would be a major step up in his career.

Leeds are fighting for survival, and they need quality additions in January. It remains to be seen whether they can sign quality players in the coming weeks.