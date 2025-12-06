(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Leicester City manager Martí Cifuentes is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season.

The 43-year-old manager has been under a lot of pressure in recent weeks, and his team is currently 16th in the league table.

They are fighting for survival in the Championship, and naturally, Cifuentes has been linked with the sack. It will be interesting to see if the club hierarchy is willing to show him the door in the coming weeks.

According to Football Insider, Russell Martin is an option expected to replace the Spaniard.

The 39-year-old English manager is available after he was sacked by Rangers in October. Martin has previously shown his quality as a manager, and he could prove to be an excellent acquisition for Leicester City.

The Foxes clearly need a change right now.

They have a talented team at their disposal, but Cifuentes has not been able to bring out the best in his players.

Perhaps some managerial change could lift the spirits around the club and help them perform at a higher level.

Martin will certainly be attracted to the idea of managing the Foxes this season. It will be interesting to see if Cifuentes can turn things around in the coming weeks. If he fails to change things around drastically, he is likely to be shown the door soon.

Leicester City have made quite a few managerial changes in recent months since showing Steve Cooper the door. Ruud van Nistelrooy was sacked in June as well. It seems that Cifuentes will be on his way out of the club as well.

The Foxes have managed just six wins in 18 Championship matches so far, and that is simply not good enough.