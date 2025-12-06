Arne Slot could soon have Ederson dos Santos in his squad. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool intend to make significant additions to their squad in January, and midfield is one area that needs to be addressed. Arne Slot has struggled to find a solution to his woes in the centre of the park, but a new signing could be the perfect tonic.

There have been concerns about the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Florian Wirtz for several weeks, which is why Liverpool are prepared to enter the market for a new midfielder – and one of their targets is Atalanta and Brazil star Ederson dos Santos.

Ederson dos Santos compared ideal signing for Liverpool

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke confirmed Liverpool’s interest in Ederson, whom he believes would be an shrewd signing for the reigning Premier League champions.

“He’s been linked with the Premier League for a number of years now. He’s a top player, Ederson, there’s no getting away from that. He’s really impressed at Atalanta in Serie A, and in the Champions League and Europa League as well. He has got the ability, I think, to go to the Premier League and be a success. He’s a physical, athletic midfielder, also good in possession as well.

“So I think he would tick a lot of boxes for Liverpool right now. It does look like Liverpool are in need of a bit of physicality and energy in that midfield and in the team in general so I’m sure he’s somebody who’s maybe on their list. But there’s other clubs who are looking at him.”

Should Liverpool sign Ederson dos Santos?

It will be interesting to see how much money Liverpool are able to spend in January. There are plans for a new centre-back, so a midfielder may be difficult to pull off. However, Ederson would be a fine signing if it is deemed possible by Anfield officials.