"I'm sure..." - Jamie Redknapp urges Liverpool to complete realistic January signing after Leeds collapse

Arne Slot and Jamie Redknapp (Photo by Alex Livesey, George Wood/Getty Images)

Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp has urged them to get a transfer deal done for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi this January.

Speaking after the Reds’ threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 3-3 with Leeds United on Saturday, the pundit urged them to move for Guehi, and suggested he thought it could be a realistic deal for them.

Guehi will be out of contract at Crystal Palace in the summer, so January represents the south London club’s final chance to make any money out of his departure.

Watch below as Redknapp makes the case for bringing Guehi in as soon as possible to help take the out-of-form Ibrahima Konate out of the firing line…

"Guehi would be a perfect fit for Liverpool" Jamie Redknapp says that Liverpool need to get another centre back in the January transfer window ? pic.twitter.com/wLvqKr3JTY — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2025

Jamie Redknapp urges Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi

“Right now it would probably do Konate a favour just to take him out of the firing line a little bit,” Redknapp said on Sky Sports’ coverage of the game.

“But they haven’t really got those options because they’ve got to manage Conor Bradley’s minutes, Joe Gomez has had so many injuries so you’ve got to be really careful there with his knee.

“The ideal one I think would be to get Guehi in in January. I think he’s out of contract in the summer, so I’m sure Crystal Palace will be looking that that’s the only way to get money out of that situation.

“He would be a perfect fit for Liverpool. That’s exactly what they need to play alongside Virgil (van Dijk).

“As much as I think the (Mohamed) Salah situation will dominate, I think they need to get another centre-back in.”

Liverpool to sign Marc Guehi in January?

At the moment there are slightly mixed signals on Liverpool’s pursuit of Guehi, following on from missing out on him late on in the summer.

Just a few days ago, a report from TEAMtalk stated that LFC were back in talks to land Guehi this January.

However, this has not yet been confirmed by someone like Fabrizio Romano or David Ornstein, and in fact the Athletic suggested other clubs would now be in the conversation as well.

Liverpool could definitely do with a top central defender like Guehi coming in now after conceding a staggering 24 goals in their first 15 league games, but there’s no guarantee it will be that easy to convince him to join now.