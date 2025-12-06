Ibrahima Konate could leave Liverpool next summer. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool are set for another busy summer transfer window in 2026, following on from their £400m+ spending spree 12 months previous. A new central defender will be sought, with this planned to happen irrespective of whether Ibrahima Konate stays or goes.

Konate’s situation has attracted strong speculation in recent months, with the defender out of contract at the end of the season. Liverpool have been in talks over a new deal, and they have been in pole position to secure an agreement after Real Madrid ended their interest in the France international.

However, there remains a very good chance that Konate is no longer a Liverpool player come the start of next season, despite Real Madrid’s snub.

Liverpool willing to let Ibrahima Konate leave as free agent

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Liverpool are strongly considering not offering Konate a new contract, which would see him depart the club at the end of the season as a free agent.

“Real Madrid dropping out doesn’t mean he’ll stay at Liverpool. From what I’m told, they have concerns about him, and those concerns have only been added to by his disappointing performances so far this season. The good side of him is very good, but there is that weakness there where he’s prone to throwing a game away by letting something slip.

“I think Liverpool believe they can upgrade on him, so they’re having second thoughts about whether to extend his deal, although that is still an option. Even if Real Madrid aren’t going to sign him, there are still suitors for him, so he will still have the opportunity to leave Liverpool if his contract does run down.

“It didn’t surprise me at all to hear Real Madrid pull out. They’ll have been watching him so far this season and have decided they need somebody more consistent and reliable. And in that same vein, I think Liverpool will be prepared to let him go, so there’s every chance he will leave Liverpool even if it isn’t the move we might have expected.”

Should Liverpool give in to Ibrahima Konate’s contract demands?

Up until now, Liverpool have failed to agree personal terms with Konate’s camp, who are seeking a significant wage increase for the player. It is understandable that the club would have reservations about giving out another big contract, especially considering his performances since the start of the season.