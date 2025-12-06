Man United are planning more major signings in 2026. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Man United spent in the region of £200m in the summer, and in 2026, big money will be spent again on improving Ruben Amorim’s squad. A new midfielder and forward are wanted, with two of their leading targets being in the Premier League.

It’s no secret that Man United are interested in Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson to solve their midfield woes, and now it has been revealed that Antoine Semenyo is on their radar to provide support to summer signings Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko in attack.

Man United eye Antoine Semenyo, Elliot Anderson deals

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed Man United’s interest in Anderson and Semenyo, although he has estimated that £170m will be needed to secure the services of both players.

“Semenyo is the one they’ve been looking at. United need to spend in January to improve the squad, and he’s somebody they wanted to bring in during the summer before he signed that contract. If the opportunity comes up when the window opens, it would make a lot of sense because he would also be able to plug that hole left by Mbeumo.

“You’re looking at people like Semenyo and Elliot Anderson to come in, they’re the top targets for Amorim because both of them would be real improvements in key areas of the squad. They’d plug gaps where there might otherwise be problems, add energy and drive to the team, and help United take steps towards being successful again.

“They would need to spend something like £170million on those two players to turn them into a team who can compete for silverware and at the top level. Personally, I can’t see that happening, but they are interested in signing both of them and if it can be done in January, then perhaps they will. There will be other teams interested too, so it wouldn’t be easy by any stretch of the imagination, but I think they’re both players they need.”

Are Elliot Anderson and Antoine Semenyo worth £170m to Man United?

Man United have spent a lot of money in recent years, and yet, they are struggling to reassert themselves as one of the forces in English football. Anderson and Semenyo would help their efforts, although that £170m could be spent on addressing multiple areas of Amorim’s squad, including their defence.