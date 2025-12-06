Mikel Arteta has been backed to leave Arsenal. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta has his best chance yet to win the Premier League as Arsenal manager, but it could be his final season at the club. His stock is continuing to rise, and soon, he could be on the radar of another of his former sides.

Arteta came through the ranks at La Masia in the early stages of his playing career, and according to a former Arsenal and Barcelona player, a return to Catalonia could be on the cards for the 43-year-old.

Emmanuel Petit backs Mikel Arteta for Barcelona manager

As per Mundo Deportivo (via Football España), Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Arteta could look to take over as Barcelona manager next summer, should Hansi Flick depart the La Liga giants at the end of the season.

“He could be tempted to return to Spain, especially to a club he played for when he was very young. Honestly, with the work he’s doing, can you imagine if he wins something at the end of the season? I’d probably say, ‘okay, that’s okay. In my case, after almost seven years, I have achieved it with Arsenal. I think it’s time to look for something else’.

“I would understand. Well, look, Barcelona is one of the best clubs in the world. ‘I will return to Spain and the lifestyle is good for my family’. I would say, ‘okay, I’m going to Barcelona, but we have to change something, especially in defence’. It’s very simple: you will probably fight for the title in Spain, but in no way will you fight for the Champions League.”

Should Mikel Arteta swap Arsenal for Barcelona?

Arteta, who is thinking about transfer plans for the upcoming January window, has been at Arsenal for a number of years, so he may decide that a new challenge is needed. However, he does have more to achieve at the Emirates even if the Premier League is won this season, so it is far from certain that an exit would be his desire.