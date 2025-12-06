Eddie Howe wants a new midfielder at Newcastle. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle are planning to address their midfield options in 2026, with incomings and departure both expected. A move for Joe Willock to Crystal Palace has been floated in recent months, and his replacement at St James’ Park could be Alex Toth.

New sporting director Ross Wilson is expected to take Newcastle away from focusing on the Premier League market, which they have done so throughout Eddie Howe’s time in change. A move for Elliot Anderson is no longer expected to happen, but Toth could be a shrewd alternative for the Tyneside club.

Newcastle set sights on 2026 move for Alex Toth

As per Football Insider, Newcastle will face significant competition for Toth, who could be available for a bargain price next summer.

“There is a lot of interest from Bundesliga clubs in the 20-year-old as well. It could be a good option for a number of clubs because of his contract situation as he’s under contract until 2027. So if no new deal is agreed, some of those interested parties could test Ferencvaros’ resolve to keep hold of him in the summer and he might be available for a sort of cut price fee of around £13-15m.

“I think he’s a player that Newcastle will continue to monitor. I don’t think it’s a priority for them right now.”

Should Newcastle sign Alex Toth?

There is little doubt that Newcastle need better midfield depth, despite the addition of Jacob Ramsey in the summer. Howe wants the likes of him and Lewis Miley to push Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton going forward, but so far, there have been questions about their ability to do so.

Toth is already a Hungary international at the age of 20, so he would be very capable of coming in and competing at Newcastle. For now, it remains to be seen whether a deal is sought ahead of next summer.