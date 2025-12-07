Aston Villa manager Unai Emery (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Athletic Club Bilbao midfielder Mikel Jauregizar.

The 22-year-old has done quite well in La Liga, and he has attracted the attention of the West Midlands club. Unai Emery is an admirer of the player, and he wants the English club to get the deal done.

Chelsea are also keen on Jauregizar.

Villa keen on Mikel Jauregizar

According to a report from Fichajes, Aston Villa could offer around €60 million to sign the player. He has proven himself to be a quality performer in Spain, and he has the technical attributes for English football as well.

It is no surprise that Aston Villa are looking to sign the player. They need more quality and control in the middle of the park. The 22-year-old has shown his quality against English opposition in the European tournaments, and he has the ability to succeed in the Premier League as well.

The hard-working midfielder has the tools to develop into a complete Premier League midfielder. Competing in England could bring out the best in him, and Emery could be the ideal manager to accelerate his development.

Jauregizar could be a star

Jauregizar is a young player with a lot of potential, and he might be able to justify the investment in future. It will be interesting to see if Aston Villa can get the deal done. The player has been linked with other English clubs in recent months.

Aston Villa have an ambitious project, and they need quality additions if they want to compete in European football regularly. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the young midfielder to join the club.

The Spanish outfit is unwilling to let a talent like him move on easily, and it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can convince them to part ways.