Antoine Semenyo has been linked with the move away from Bournemouth in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has been in spectacular form, and top teams are interested in securing his services during the January transfer window. Liverpool and Arsenal could use more quality and depth on the flanks, and they have identified the Ghana international as a potential target.

He is likely to cost around £65 million, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. The asking price would drop to £50 million if the clubs are willing to wait until the summer transfer window.

Antoine Semenyo is in demand

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider: “Liverpool have been front runners for him, City now are also weighing up a move to trigger that release clause as well for around £65 million in January. “Arsenal are admirers and they could make a move, Tottenham are admirers, and Manchester United have also showed an interest in Semenyo as well. “It’s just whether anybody’s ready to activate it and pay that £65million, but they could wait until the summer when the release clause drops to around £50million.

Semenyo deserves a big move

The African attacker will be attracted to the idea of joining a big club. He will want to compete in the Champions League and fight for trophies. Meanwhile, Liverpool and Arsenal need more cutting-edge in the final third as well.

The asking price is quite steep, but the player has the ability to justify the investment in future. It will be interesting to see which of the two clubs is prepared to make the move.

Liverpool are going through a disastrous run of form right now, and they need a quality signing to bounce back. The African could make a huge difference for them. Semenyo can operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the side. He could lift the spirits around the club if he joined the defending champions in the coming weeks.