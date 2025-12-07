Arne Slot reacts during Liverpool vs PSV (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konaté has been linked with a move away from the club in the coming months.

According to Football Insider, they are prepared to sell the French defender for just £15,000,000 in January.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on his situation and Liverpool have not been able to agree on a new deal with him.

He will be a free agent at the end of the season and Liverpool cannot afford to lose a player of his quality for free.

It would make sense for them to sell the player for a nominal price in January.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are hoping to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guéhi next month.

If they can bring in the England international, it will be easy for them to replace Konaté.

The French international defender has been a key player for Liverpool over the years but he has struggled this season.

He is not at his best right now and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

The defender is very much at the peak of his powers and Liverpool should look to keep him at the club in an ideal situation.

However, they will be powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can convince the player to change his mind and commit his long-term future to the club before the January window opens.

If that does not happen, a January exit seems quite likely.

£15 million is a nominal fee for a player of his quality and whoever ends up signing him for that kind of money would have a huge bargain on their hands.