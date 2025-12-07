(Photo by Molly Darlington/ Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

The crisis at Anfield has deepened significantly following Mohamed Salah’s explosive post-match interview on Sunday, with the Liverpool hierarchy reportedly furious over his public comments.

Salah, speaking after the team’s disappointing 3-3 draw against Leeds United, claimed he felt the club had “thrown him under the bus” and revealed his relationship with manager Arne Slot was non-existent sending shockwaves through the Premier League.

The severity of the fallout has prompted an urgent internal response from Fenway Sports Group FSG and the club’s top executives, including Liverpool’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards and Sporting Director Richard Hughes, who were engaged in emergency “secret talks”.

Liverpool want Mohamed Salah to publicly apologise

Sources close to the club indicate that the hierarchy views Salah’s public outburst as an unconscionable act of disloyalty that has severely undermined the manager’s authority and destabilised the dressing room.

An insider has provided a definitive update on the club’s immediate action plan:

“Liverpool are furious with Mo Salah’s outburst. They want a public apology from the player.”

The demand for a public apology appears to be a calculated strategy by Liverpool’s management to firmly re-assert control and demonstrate unequivocal support for Arne Slot.

By forcing Salah to publicly backtrack, the club aims to quell the media storm and prevent the situation from permanently fracturing the squad dynamic before the crucial January transfer window.

This move would confirm that, for now, the club is siding with the manager and the institutional stability over the individual player, regardless of his legendary status.

Salah not willing to hand in transfer request

While the relationship between Salah and the club appears to have turned sour, his immediate future remains highly complex, influenced heavily by financial and contractual obligations.

Despite opening the door to a potential January exit, new information suggests the forward has no intention of submitting a formal transfer request, which would likely accelerate his departure but at a huge personal cost.

According to the insider:

“Salah will not hand in a TRANSFER REQUEST as he is not willing to sacrifice his loyalty bonuses.”

Players are often entitled to significant loyalty bonuses, structured within their contracts, which are forfeited if they initiate a move by submitting an official transfer request.

Given that Salah signed a lucrative, long-term deal in 2027, the value of these bonuses would be substantial, making it highly improbable for him to hand in a request voluntarily.

This means Liverpool would have to actively seek his transfer, a decision that would be overseen by Michael Edwards, or manage the situation until the end of the season.

The demand for a public apology is Liverpool’s first major move in this high-stakes standoff, setting the stage for a tumultuous end to a difficult season.