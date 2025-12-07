Cody Gakpo of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal with Mohamed Salah and team mates. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The Egyptian has struggled for regular opportunities in recent weeks and the player recently dropped a bombshell interview where he admitted that the relationship with manager Arne Slot has now broken down.

Reds could sell Mo Salah

His future is in huge doubt right now and Football Insider claims that Liverpool will sell the player in January if the results go well for them.

The attacker is set to be away with his country for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal is interested in securing his signature. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. They might be able to pay a lucrative amount of money for the Liverpool attacker. He is likely to pocket a substantial contract at the Saudi Arabian club as well if he decides to join them.

Salah has not been at his best

It is evident that the player is not at his best right now but he is one of the best players in the world and a club legend. Selling him in January might not be a wise decision, especially with the way Liverpool have performed in recent weeks.

They are going through a rough patch right now and they need their top players to step up and produce a strong performance.

It will be interesting to see if Slot and Salah can work out their differences in the coming weeks.

Ideally, Liverpool should look to keep him until the end of the season and then sell him in the summer.

However, the relationship between the manager and the player has deteriorated and Liverpool are now under tremendous pressure. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to bite the bullet and get rid of the player.

Alternatively, there have been rumours of Slot facing the sack as well.

He has been backed with substantial amounts of money in the summer but he has not been able to deliver. He has failed to get the best out of his new signings and the team has underperformed massively.

It would not be a surprise if the manager is shown the door in the coming months.