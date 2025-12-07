Mohamed Salah looks on (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah’s future at Liverpool has quickly become one of the hottest stories ahead of the January transfer window.

Arne Slot’s decision to leave the Egyptian star on the bench for two consecutive league matches sparked debate, and Salah’s recent comments have added even more drama to the situation.

Salah has been overlooked

Against Leeds United, Salah was left out completely, and his post‑match remarks revealed frustration despite maintaining professionalism. There has been no dressing‑room fallout, but his unhappiness is now out in the open. Liverpool’s board are expected to meet with Salah’s agent soon, a discussion that could prove decisive for his future at Anfield.

On the transfer front, the strongest interest comes from Saudi Arabia. Al‑Ittihad and Al‑Hilal are leading the chase, with the Saudi Pro League viewing Salah as a strategic signing. Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that they could table offers worth €80–100 million, including bonuses and a sell‑on clause. MLS clubs are also keen to bring him in, but financially, they struggle to match the packages Saudi sides can put together.

What next for Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool now face two clear options: reintegrate Salah into Slot’s system and keep him for the rest of the season, or cash in on a blockbuster bid in January and move quickly for a replacement. With Salah’s public frustration and Saudi clubs pushing hard, the chances of a winter exit have grown significantly.

The player has admitted that he has no relationship with manager Arne Slot anymore, and he feels that he is being forced out of the club. The Egyptian has been a loyal servant for Liverpool over the years, and he has helped them win every single trophy at club level. The player was clearly expecting better treatment from the manager and the club, and it remains to be seen. Whether all parties can resolve the situation quickly.