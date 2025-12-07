Liverpool players huddle together on the pitch. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Atalanta star Ederson Dos Santos has been linked with a move away from the Italian club in recent months.

The Brazilian is nearing the end of his contract with the club, and he is expected to be on the move soon.

Liverpool eyeing Ederson move

Multiple Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on him. Liverpool need more quality in depth in the middle of the park, and they believe that the South American could be a useful acquisition. The player could cost around £40-50 million. Liverpool have the financial muscle to get the deal across the line, and the South American would be a quality investment.

He is at the peak of his career and could be an important player for them for several seasons.

The asking price is reasonable for a player of his quality market. However, Manchester City, Newcastle, and Barcelona are also interested in the player. The Italian outfit will certainly hope for a bidding war so that they can recoup as much as possible for their star midfielder.

Pete O’Rourke explained on Football Insider: “Yeah, he’s been linked with the Premier League for a number of years now. He’s a top player, Ederson, there’s no getting anywhere from that. “It does look like Liverpool are in need of a bit of physicality and energy in that midfield and in the team in general so I’m sure he’s somebody who’s maybe on their list that they’re looking at. “Manchester City have been credited with an interest, Newcastle have also been credited with an interest and Barcelona are big admirers of him as well. “He probably could be available for between 40 to 50 million pounds in the current market.”

Where will Ederson end up?

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He will look to join a club where he will be able to compete at a high level and fight for major trophies. Even though Liverpool are struggling this season, they are capable of providing him with the platform he needs. It would be an exceptional opportunity for him to join the English club.

Meanwhile, Barcelona would be an exceptional opportunity as well. They are among the biggest clubs in the world, and South American players have a tendency to prefer a move to Spain. It remains to be seen what the player decides.