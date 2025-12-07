Pep Guardiola during a press conference (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the Chelsea attacker Estevão.

The 18-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future and he has already established himself as an important player for the London club.

Man City keen on Estevao Willian

According to Fichajes, his performances have attracted the attention of Manchester City and they are prepared to submit a €120 million offer in order to get the deal done.

Pep Guardiola is an admirer of the Brazilian attacker but Chelsea will not want to lose him easily.

He has a contract with them until 2033 and the Londoners are under no pressure to sell him.

Manchester City might have to pay an absurd amount of money in order to convince Chelsea.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

The Brazilian is enjoying his football at Chelsea and he has established himself as a key player.

Manchester City will have to promise him regular opportunities and a prominent role in the team in order to convince him.

Manchester City need more quality on the flanks and the Brazilian would be an exceptional acquisition. He has all the tools to develop into a world-class attacker and he could be an asset for Manchester City if they manage to get the deal done.

Estevao set for Chelsea exit?

The Brazilian will want to compete at the highest level and fight for major trophies. Manchester City will be able to provide him with that opportunity. Chelsea are going through a period of rebuilding and they are not quite at the level required to fight for the league title or the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City have not been able to win major trophies since last season and they will look to get back to the top of English football once again. Signing a mercurial talent like Estevao could be game-changing for them.