Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Olympiakos midfielder Christos Mouzakitis.

According to Football Insider, Manchester United want to sign the player, but he is a target for Real Madrid as well.

Xabi Alonso is a big fan of the talented young midfielder, and the player would prefer to move to the Spanish club.

Real Madrid leading Christos Mouzakitis race

Pete O’Rourke claims: “Real Madrid are supposedly front-runners for Mouzakitis. “They see him as a potential superstar in the making and they would like to bring him to Spain. “The player is thought to be interested in a move to the Bernabeu as well which might just give Real Madrid the edge over any of the rivals for the attacking-midfielder as well.”

Therefore, Real Madrid are now the frontrunners to get the deal done. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can get the deal across the line.

[morestorie latest]

Man United could use Mouzakitis

Manchester United need more creativity and technical ability in the middle of the park and Mouzakitis would be a solid long-term acquisition for them. Losing out to Real Madrid would be a blow for Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join them instead.

The young midfielder needs regular opportunities to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to provide him with the opportunities he needs.

They are certainly in a better position to offer him a more prominent first-team role compared to Real Madrid. The Spanish giants are packed with talented players and the 18-year-old could struggle for opportunities in Spain.

It will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

He would be a quality long-term investment for both teams and he has the potential to help them improve. With the right guidance and regular opportunities, he could develop into a future star.