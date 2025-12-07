Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

As per Football Insider, Roma are currently leading the race to sign the player and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Manchester United will lose players like Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo during the Africa Cup of Nations. They will need more depth in the attack at the time and the Netherlands international might get more opportunities.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to keep the player at the club beyond the January window.

Roma are leading the race to bring the player back to Italy and they will hope to get the deal done.

They need more quality and depth in the attacking unit and the Dutch international could be very useful for them.

He played his best football in Italy with Bologna and he will look to return to his comfort zone.

It remains to be seen whether he is prepared to stay beyond the January window in order to help Manchester United out.

Ideally, the player should look to focus on his long-term future and sort out a move away from Old Trafford. He does not have a future at Manchester United in the long run and he is likely to be forced out of the club in future.

It remains to be seen whether Roma come forward with an acceptable offer to sign the player next month. There is no doubt that he is a quality player and he could be an asset for the Italian club.

Manchester United might need to invest in another striker in January if the 24-year-old ends up leaving the club.