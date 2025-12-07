Mohamed Salah of Liverpool in action (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah dropped a bombshell interview after the 3-3 draw against Leeds United last night.

The forward claimed that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has broken down after the Dutchman decided to drop him in recent matches.

Salah also suggested that he is being made the scapegoat, and he has been thrown under the bus, despite his contributions over the years.

The player went on to suggest that he is unsure about his future at Liverpool after the Africa Cup of Nations. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool is prepared to sell the player in January. It is clear that the relationship between the manager and the player has broken down, and the situation is now beyond repair.

Liverpool stunned by Mo Salah comments

Sources have informed us that Salah’s interview has sent shockwaves through Liverpool. His teammates, who viewed him as a senior leader, are in disbelief over his recent actions.

Sources suggest this could explain why Arne Slot opted for Andy Robertson as vice captain instead of Salah. Robertson, despite being dropped from the first team, has remained silent, adding to the tension.

Liverpool’s transfer team are now worried that January targets Marc Guéhi & Antoine Semenyo might delay or change their minds moving to Liverpool due to the crisis at the club. An emergency meeting is currently underway to address the fallout between Slot and Salah, with Slot’s future hanging in the balance.

Liverpool ready to sell Salah

The management team want Salah dropped from the squad for the Inter Milan game. Meanwhile, Liverpool’s Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are reportedly open to negotiating an early exit for Salah.

As for Salah, he still sees himself as a Liverpool player, even under a new manager. It remains to be seen how Liverpool resolves the situation over the next few weeks, especially with their current struggles on the pitch.