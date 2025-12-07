Several clubs are lining up concrete moves for Chelsea’s French centre-back Axel Disasi ahead of the winter transfer window.
Borussia Dortmund want to strengthen their backline early for the second half of the season, and Disasi’s profile, physical presence, aerial strength and ability to play out from the back fit perfectly with their needs. Although his contract runs until 2029, inconsistent minutes and shifting priorities at Chelsea make a January exit possible, with the club open to listening to offers.
Axel Disasi is a player in demand
Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Dortmund are not alone.
Galatasaray, Juventus, Newcastle United and West Ham are all monitoring the situation as they look for experienced defensive reinforcements.
Juventus could explore a loan deal with a buy option to balance wages and amortisation, while Newcastle and West Ham see him as a strong fit for the Premier League’s physical tempo on a permanent deal. Galatasaray may turn to Disasi if their primary defensive target proves difficult, viewing him as a short-term solution with the chance to rebuild value.
Olympique Lyonnais are also considering a loan move during the Africa Cup of Nations period to cover squad depth. In that scenario, a short-term deal until the end of the season with a reasonable loan fee is possible. Lyon’s decision will depend on Disasi’s immediate readiness and the financial terms of wage sharing. Adding a purchase option could give Chelsea flexibility in the summer.
Newcastle move could be ideal for Disasi
The French defender will want to compete at a high level, and he will look to get his career back on track with regular football. Staying in the Premier League could be an interesting option for him. Newcastle have an ambitious project and a quality team. They have the resources to compete at a high level regularly. They could be an attractive destination for the player. It will be interesting to see if they can negotiate a reasonable deal with Chelsea to sign the player.
Similarly, West Ham United need defensive depth, and it will be interesting to see if they can convince the player to join the club. They will be able to offer the £80k-a-week star regular opportunities as well.
