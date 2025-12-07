Ruben Amorim gives instructions to his Manchester United players (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Real Madrid and Barcelona are interested in signing the Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

There have been rumours that the midfielder could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window. He has struggled for regular opportunities at Old Trafford and he needs to leave in order to play more often.

There have been rumours of a potential loan exit. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Real Madrid and Barcelona keen on Kobbie Mainoo

Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring his situation closely, according to a report via Fichajes, and he could prove to be a useful acquisition for them. Real Madrid need more control and depth in the middle of the park and the young midfielder has the technical attributes to succeed in La Liga.

He could prove to be a very useful option for them on loan during the second half of the season.

If he manages to improve, they might be able to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

Similarly, Barcelona need more quality in the middle of the park as well. They need a reliable central midfielder who will control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side.

Mainoo needs a fresh start

Mainoo is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. He needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. Joining Real Madrid or Barcelona could be an exciting opportunity for him.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to sanction his departure in the coming weeks.

The 20-year-old is clearly a player in demand. He has all the tools to develop into a future star and Manchester United could regret the decision to let him move on. They should look to try and reintegrate him into the team and help him develop further.