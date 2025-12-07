(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

If a picture is worth a thousand words, the video of a Liverpool press officer reacting to Mohamed Salah’s post-match interview at Elland Road might be worth an entire transfer fee.

Following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United, where Salah was benched for the third consecutive game, the Egyptian forward stopped in the mixed zone to deliver one of the most scorching interviews in recent Premier League history.

While Salah’s words about being “thrown under the bus” by the club have dominated the headlines, eagle-eyed fans on social media have spotted a moment of pure, unadulterated panic unfolding in the background.

The video, which has already garnered millions of views on X, captures the exact moment Salah declares that “someone doesn’t want me in the club.”

Liverpool press officer’s brilliant reaction to Salah’s comments

As Salah calmly detonates a nuclear bomb on his relationship with manager Arne Slot, the camera catches a Liverpool press officer standing just over the winger’s shoulder. Initially, the staff member appears to be listening intently, perhaps hoping for a standard “we go again” media briefing.

However, as soon as Salah utters the now-infamous phrase, “It seems like the club has thrown me under the bus”, the officer’s composure evaporates.

In a moment of relatable corporate horror, he instinctively sighed, a reaction that said ‘Oh what have you done Mo’.

Seconds later, he is seen frantically typing on his phone, presumably alerting the club’s hierarchy that their star player is currently dismantling the club’s PR strategy live on air.

Liverpool’s press officer in the yellow lanyard can’t believe it when Mo says “the club is trying to throw me under the bus”??? pic.twitter.com/mTfqlyYPyF — The 44 ?? (@The_Forty_Four) December 7, 2025

What is next for Mohamed Salah?

The panic in the press officer’s eyes is well-founded. Salah’s admission that his relationship with Arne Slot is non-existent at the moment and his claim that he has been scapegoated for the team’s poor title defense suggests there is no turning back.

With Salah set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations on December 15, he may have already played his final game for Liverpool.

There are ‘secret talks’ taking place today involving sporting director Richard Hughes and CEO of Football Michael Edwards indicate that the club is moving swiftly to resolve the standoff.

The January transfer window looms large. The Saudi Pro League, long admirers of the Egyptian King, will undoubtedly be watching this breakdown with checkbooks ready.

For now, the image of that frantic press officer serves as the perfect symbol for Liverpool’s current state: chaotic, reactive, and desperately trying to control a narrative that has spiraled completely out of their hands.