(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Liverpool FC/ Getty Images)

While Mohamed Salah’s scorched-earth interview following Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United has dominated the back pages, new fan footage has emerged that suggests the Egyptian King had already made his decision before a single microphone was thrust in his face.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media platform X, captures Salah walking over to the away supporters and seemingly saying his goodbyes.

While the headlines have focused on his verbal attack on the club’s hierarchy, this silent gesture provides the emotional context that confirms his subsequent comments were not a heat-of-the-moment snap, but a calculated one.

Mohamed Salah may have said his goodbyes to away fans

The video, uploaded by match-goer Chloe Bloxam, was filmed in the immediate aftermath of the final whistle.

While his teammates trudged off the pitch disappointed by the late Leeds equalizer, Salah who had been an unused substitute for the entire 90 minutes made a point to walk over to the section housing the traveling Liverpool support.

In the footage, Salah is seen standing alone, gazing up at the away end. He raises both hands in a prolonged, deliberate wave.

Unlike the customary applause players offer fans after a match, this gesture appeared strikingly somber and lingering. He wasn’t just acknowledging their support; he appeared to be savoring it.

Fans on social media were quick to spot the significance. “That’s not a ‘thanks for coming’ wave, that’s a ‘thank you for everything’ wave,” one user commented.

The body language slow, deliberate, and emotional aligns perfectly with the bombshell he dropped minutes later, where he claimed he was being “thrown under the bus” and that his relationship with manager Arne Slot has become zero. He also stated that there is someone at the club trying to force him out.

The footage suggests that as Salah stood before those fans, he had already accepted that his time at the club was coming to a premature end.

Could the game against Brighton be his last game for Liverpool?

The viral footage adds a layer of grim finality to Salah’s specific comments regarding Liverpool’s next fixture.

During his interview, he explicitly stated, “I called my mum yesterday… I told her: ‘Come to the Brighton match, it doesn’t matter if I play or not.’ The match will be at Anfield, so it’ll be my farewell before I go to the Africa Cup of Nations. We’ll see what happens.”

The timeline makes this increasingly likely. Liverpool face Brighton at Anfield next weekend, which is the final fixture before Salah is scheduled to depart for the AFCON on December 15.

With the January transfer window opening while he is away on international duty, and reports circulating that Liverpool are “furious” and demanding an apology, the Brighton match is shaping up to be his swan song.

If the hierarchy decides to cash in on him in January, or if the relationship with Slot is deemed unrecoverable, Salah may never wear the red shirt again after next Saturday.

The wave at Elland Road may well go down in history as the moment the reality set in: the Egyptian King’s reign is over.