(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The player will be out of contract in the summer of 2027 and Crystal Palace have not been able to agree on a new deal with him. They are under pressure to sell the player in the coming months and it remains to be seen whether he is sold in the summer.

Tottenham are monitoring his situation and a report from Football Insider claims that they could look to make a move for him in the coming months. They tried to sign him in the summer as well.

It is no secret that Tottenham need more quality and depth in the final third. The French attacker would be ideal for them.

He is a reliable performer in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact. He could prove to be an upgrade on Dominic Solanke and Richarlison. Meanwhile, the player is a target for AC Milan as well.

It is fair to assume that Tottenham have more financial resources compared to the Italian club and they should be able to get the deal done.

Convincing the French attacker to join the club will not be difficult for them. They could offer him Champions League football and the platform to fight for trophies. Furthermore, joining Tottenham would mean that he can continue staying in London and he would not have to relocate with his family.

The player could be attracted to the idea of joining the north London outfit. He is at the peak of his career and this could be his final opportunity to join a top team.

Given his contract situation, he could be available for a reasonable amount of money at the end of the season. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can get the deal across the line.

They have a talented squad but they need more depth in the attacking unit if they want to compete at the highest level. They have struggled to find the back of the net regularly and a reliable finisher could make a huge difference.