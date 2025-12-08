(Photo by YouTube/ Sky Sports/ Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images)

The Mohamed Salah fallout has taken another dramatic twist and this time, the silence inside the Liverpool dressing room has finally been broken.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s huge Champions League showdown with Inter Milan at the San Siro, Alisson Becker became the first player to publicly address Salah’s explosive post-match interview, where the winger claimed he was being “thrown under the bus” after being benched again.

Salah has now been left out of the travelling squad, a bold call that has only intensified speculation around his future. And according to Alisson, the decision was unavoidable.

Alisson Becker breaks silence on Salah’s outburst

Facing reporters in Milan, the Liverpool goalkeeper didn’t hide behind cliches.

As one of Salah’s closest friends in the squad, his words carried weight but he refused to defend the Egyptian’s outburst.

“It’s not an easy situation,” Alisson admitted. “We have a personal relationship… but him not being available is a consequence of what he did. He’s smart enough to know that.”

The Brazilian revealed he hasn’t had a “proper” conversation with Salah yet but intends to do so privately, insisting it’s a matter between friends, not cameras.

Despite his empathy, Alisson made it clear that the team’s priority is the club and his comments strongly suggested frustration within the dressing room about Salah choosing to go public.

“As his teammates and his friends, we hope the best for him,” he said. “But as Liverpool players, we want what’s best for the club.”

And when asked whether he still backed manager Arne Slot, Alisson didn’t hesitate: “Of course, yes.”

That answer alone puts a huge dent in the narrative that Slot has “lost the dressing room.”

What’s next for Mohamed Salah from here?

With the Liverpool hierarchy still backing Slot, what does it mean for Mo Salah’s future.

Arne Slot was bombarded with questions about Salah in the pre-Inter presser, with one of the questions about whether Salah has played his final game for the club.

And the manager’s response casted doubt over the Liverpool legend’s future at the club.

When asked if Salah may have already played his last game for Liverpool, Slot said: “I have no clue. I cannot answer this question at this moment in time.”

There is a major possibility that the home game against Brighton could be Salah’s last for the club, specially if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes are working behind the scenes to sell him to Saudi.

If this is the case, it will be a sad end to the career of a player who will regardless, go down as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players.