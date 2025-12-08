Unai Emery wants to sign a La Liga star. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Aston Villa have had a very strong season so far, and they are hoping to consolidate their position by making new signings in 2026. Midfield is an area that Unai Emery hopes to address, and in recent weeks, a leading target has been identified by club officials.

Emery already has the likes of Boubacar Kamara, Amadou Onana and Youri Tielemans as defensive midfield options, but the plan is for another to arrive. As expected, he wants to use his extensive knowledge of Spanish football to his advantage by bringing one of La Liga’s most highly-rated pivots to Villa Park.

Mikel Jauregizar attracting interest from Aston Villa

According to FootballFanCast, Aston Villa are interested in Athletic Club midfielder Mikel Jauregizar, whom they hope to sign in January. The 22-year-old is considered to be an ideal fit for Emery’s system, which is why an offer in the region of €60m (£52m) is being readied by the higher-ups at Villa Park.

Jauregizar has been a standout performer for Athletic Club since breaking into the senior squad during the 2023-24 season. Alongside the likes of Nico Williams and Oihan Sancet, he is seen as one of the stars in Bilbao, which is why it will not be easy for Aston Villa to secure his services.

It’s reported that Athletic Club are not prepared to allow Jauregizar to leave unless an “irresistible” offer is received. This could make it difficult for Aston Villa, given that Chelsea – who are also interested – would be able to play more.

Should Aston Villa break the bank to sign Mikel Jauregizar?

It will not be easy for Aston Villa to pay a big fee, given their well-documented PSR issues. Nevertheless, it is hoped that Jauregizar can still be signed, as he would be a fantastic addition to Emery’s squad.