Man United could part ways with Kobbie Mainoo in January. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Man United are hoping to sign a new midfielder in January, but for that to happen, a exit or two is likely to be needed. It could end up being a straight swap at Old Trafford, with Kobbie Mainoo continuing to attract strong interest.

It has been an incredibly frustrating season for Mainoo, who has accumulating just 171 minutes in the Premier League. He is said to be increasingly open to leaving Man United, as he seeks a move to a club where he will play for regularly.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are the latest clubs to take an interest in Mainoo, but right now, it is most likely that he ends up in Germany or Italy come the end of the January transfer window.

Bayern Munich and Napoli ready offers for Kobbie Mainoo

According to TEAMtalk, Bayern Munich have upped their interest in Mainoo, whom they are ready to pay £50m to sign in January. Napoli are also very keen on a move for the 20-year-old, with a loan plus an option to buy being readied by the reigning Serie A champions.

Mainoo is reportedly to be interested in joining either club. He has seen the success of former teammate Scott McTominay in Naples, which is an attractive option for him, while Bayern are also seen as a good move. However, it is believed that his preference would be to remain in the Premier League, where there is interest from the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle.

Should Man United sell Kobbie Mainoo?

It will be interesting to see how Mainoo’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. It makes some sense to cash in on a player that clearly does not count for Ruben Amorim, but should he deliver on his undoubtedly potential otherwise, it could be yet another transfer regret for Man United.