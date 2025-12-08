(Photo by Screenshot/ YouTube - Sky Sports/ Tim Markland/PA Images via Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has always looked for an opportunity to have a go at Mohamed Salah and the Liverpool star served it to him on a silver platter with his comments on Saturday.

Only two weeks ago, Carragher had attacked Salah for not stepping up off the pitch during Liverpool’s bad times, accusing him for only speaking to the media when it is about him.

Ironically, Salah proved him right as he stunned everyone with an explosive interview after the draw against Leeds United.

The Egyptian star was benched for the third game in a row by Arne Slot and the Dutch man did not even bring him on as a substitute despite Liverpool needing a goal to win.

Salah gave an explosive interview, accusing the club of throwing him under the bus and making him the scapegoat when he is not at fault.

He also publicly admitted that his for reason beyond his understanding, his relationship with Slot has broken down in recent weeks and hinted that the club may be trying to force him out.

His interview sent Liverpool into panic mode, with secret talks held on Sunday and the club deciding to punish Salah by leaving him out of the squad to travel to Italy for the crucial Champions League clash against Inter Milan.

Salah, in his interview, also name dropped Jamie Carragher, stating that he knows Carragher will be talking about him on Sky Sports.

And the Carragher did exactly that as he launched yet another scathing attack on the Liverpool legend.

Jamie Carragher launches scathing attack on Mohamed Salah

Carragher said Salah’s rare mixed-zone appearance was “choreographed” with his agent, arguing the Egyptian deliberately waited for Liverpool’s late collapse to Leeds to “go for the manager” when the club was at its most vulnerable.

The former Liverpool defender didn’t hold back, branding Salah’s timing “a disgrace”, and even accusing him of trying to get Arne Slot sacked.

Carragher insisted this wasn’t the first time, recalling a similar incident last season when Salah publicly exerted pressure on the ownership at a moment he described as “designed for maximum leverage”.

He argued that despite Salah’s legendary status, the forward too often puts himself above the team.

Carragher said Salah has long enjoyed superstar privileges, such as not tracking back or defending, but warned that elite players like him must also recognise when their ego becomes damaging.

He reminded Salah that before joining Liverpool, he was “known as the guy who failed at Chelsea,” and despite being Egypt’s greatest player, he’s never won AFCON — proof, Carragher said, that even world-class talents depend on their teammates, manager, and fans.

The Sky Sports pundit insisted he has never criticised Salah’s on-pitch performances, describing him as “one of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool,” but said he will call him out “when he throws the club under the bus off the pitch.”

Carragher also highlighted several recent decisions from Arne Slot, particularly leaving Salah out in defensively vulnerable games, as logical, pointing to moments this season where Salah failed to track back or missed chances to help new teammates, such as Florian Wirtz, build confidence.

He concluded by backing the club’s stance on Salah following his remarks, admitting he doesn’t know whether the Egyptian will play for Liverpool again, but warning that if Salah continues down this path, “who cares?”

Carragher’s comments may be over the top

Fans may feel some of the comments Carragher has made about Salah is extremely over the top and further reinforces previous claims that the former Liverpool legend may have a personal issue with the Egyptian King.

Let us not forget this is a player who has scored 250 goals for the club and assisted another 116 in 420 games. Those are outrageous numbers.

To suggest that Salah does not help his teammates, when he has created the fourth most chances in the league this season, more than any other Liverpool player, is ridiculous.

Carragher’s rant seemed more like an opportunity to have a go at the Liverpool star which he did without really thinking it through.