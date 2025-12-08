(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Chelsea defender Axel Disasi has become an in-demand centre-back ahead of the January transfer window, with Olympique Lyonnais making formal contact over a potential loan move, according to L’Équipe.

The French side are pushing to secure temporary defensive reinforcements as they brace for a short-term crisis, with Clinton Mata and Moussa Niakhaté both set to depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in early January.

However, Lyon aren’t alone in the raceNewcastle United, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, West Ham United, and Galatasaray are all closely monitoring Disasi’s situation at Stamford Bridge, with some exploring the possibility of a permanent transfer rather than a loan.

Lyon’s approach for Disasi comes amid a particularly testing spell for manager Paulo Fonseca, who has seen his side struggle for consistency in Ligue 1.

Chelsea defender has caught Lyon’s attraction

With key defenders leaving for international duty and a lack of experienced cover within the squad, the club’s recruitment team views Disasi as an ideal short-term fix.

The 27-year-old France international would bring immediate leadership and familiarity with the domestic league, having made his name at AS Monaco before his £38 million move to Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

However, the French club’s proposal reportedly hinges on whether Chelsea are willing to subsidise part of his wages, a sticking point that could complicate negotiations.

Elsewhere, both Borussia Dortmund and Newcastle United are said to be pushing for a permanent move.

Dortmund see Disasi as a reliable, athletic option capable of anchoring their back line for years to come.

Disasi also has interest from the Premier League

Newcastle, meanwhile, are also in the mix as Eddie Howe seeks defensive reinforcements.

With the future of defender Fabian Schar uncertain at the club, the Magpies are looking at defensive options in the market.

Disasi’s aerial dominance and composure on the ball have reportedly impressed Newcastle’s scouting department, who rate him as a player ready to adapt quickly to the Premier League’s intensity.

Chelsea are understood to be open to offers, but only under the right terms.

For now, Lyon lead the chase, but much depends on whether Chelsea are willing to approve a short-term deal. Disasi himself is believed to be open to a move that guarantees regular football.

