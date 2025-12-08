Jean-Philippe Mateta could join Man United in 2026. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Man United are planning to sign a new number nine next summer to compete alongside 2025 addition Benjamin Sesko. One of their leading targets is Jean-Philippe Mateta, who could be available for transfer at the end of the season.

Crystal Palace have been trying to agree a new contract with Mateta, but so far, their efforts have been in vain. The France international is said to be keen for a new challenge, but Selhurst Park officials are not giving up yet.

Crystal Palace planning new talks with Jean-Philippe Mateta

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed that efforts remain ongoing at Crystal Palace, who want to tie Mateta down to a new contract as soon as possible.

“This isn’t going to change Palace’s stance. He’s been an important player for them both on and off the pitch, so they still want him to sign a new contract and they hope they can come to an agreement.

“The dispute over wages, it’s always a difficult one because the club will have a limit of how high they’re willing to go and they’ll want to stand by that. It could create new problems because if they go over the top for one player, all of a sudden they get others knocking on the door asking for the same. So it will depend on whether they can reach a compromise, but as I say, it’s definitely something Palace still want to do, it’s just about how they do it.

“They’ll be making plans, whether it’s to do with money, maybe they bring players in to show him they want to be ambitious, that type of thing. Ultimately it will depend on the player, if he’s holding out for the money he knows he’s not going to get, and maybe he does fancy a move elsewhere.”

Should Jean-Philippe Mateta join Man United?

The additions of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have certainly helped Man United this season, so it would be no surprise to see another Premier League proven forward arrive in 2026, Mateta would certainly fit the bill, and if he doesn’t sign a new Crystal Palace deal, he may be available for a reduced price.