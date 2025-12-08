Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds intend to make signings in January, as they seek to give themselves the best chance of avoiding relegation from the Premier League. Midfield is an area of Daniel Farke’s squad that is considered weak, which is why moves have been made to address this issue.

Leeds have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent months, such as Piotr Zielinski and Gabriel Sara. They have now turned their attention to another option, that being Como and Croatia star Martin Baturina.

Martin Baturina not interested in Leeds move

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Leeds’ interest in Baturina, who was previously on the radar of Man United. However, he noted that neither Como nor the 22-year-old have any interest in doing a deal with the Elland Road club.

“Baturina is a player Como still wants to focus on; they’re not thinking about a January exit. I’ll tell you the behind-the-scenes story. In the last few days, Leeds has been in touch, and the teams are starting to move.

“Leeds has proposed opening talks with Como and the player’s agents about a possible transfer, even a permanent one. Leeds would have practically repaid Baturina to Como. The response I understand from both Como and the player was ‘No, thanks’. Baturina wants to stay at Como; he believes in the project. Como is happy with Baturina, with how he trains, the potential he has.

“Baturina continues to work hard, but the door has been closed for Leeds. In short, it also marks some clarity regarding the rumours that have been circulating about the future of the Croatian midfielder.”

Who should Leeds sign in January?

It is a blow for Leeds to see their chances of signing Baturina go up in smoke, but there are still many options available for January. The aforementioned Zielinski and Sara would be acceptable, although neither deal would be easy.