‘Asked for information’ – Journalist confirms Arsenal make move for January target

Arsenal are reportedly prepared to go head-to-head with Real Madrid in the race to sign Kenan Yildiz, as the young Juventus forward’s contract negotiations have stalled.

The 20-year-old Turkish international has become one of Europe’s most sought-after emerging talents, but his future in Turin looks increasingly uncertain amid growing interest from several elite clubs.

According to TuttoJuve, Arsenal have formally reached out to Juventus to gather information about Yildiz’s situation and are seriously considering a move during the January transfer window.

Arsenal make their move to sign Kenan Yildiz

Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini confirmed the contact, saying:

“There’s been real contact with Arsenal, that is, Arsenal have asked for information, it’s part of the game, there’s no negotiation, let’s be clear, but they have asked for information about this player who, in my opinion, could also do very well in the Premier League. Given his physical and technical characteristics, and so it’s clear that after all this atmosphere here, a sort of halo is forming around the boy, the player who, for his part, I also understand, may claim the need to play in a better team.”

Yildiz’s current contract runs until June 2029, but Juventus have been eager to tie him down to an improved long-term deal following his impressive breakout year.

However, talks have reached a standstill, with the player’s representatives demanding a significant salary increase to reflect his rising profile.

Juventus, who are facing financial constraints amid poor league form, are reluctant to meet those demands, leaving the door open for potential suitors.

The Bianconeri currently sit seventh in Serie A, and the atmosphere around the club has reportedly frustrated several senior players, including Yildiz.

In 18 appearances across all competitions this season, Yildiz has contributed five goals and five assists, showcasing his creativity, directness, and versatility in attack.

Gunners face competition from Real Madrid

His ability to play across the front line has made him a valuable asset and an attractive target for Premier League clubs, particularly Arsenal, who are ready to beat Real Madrid to his signing.

Real Madrid have also been credited with long-standing interest, viewing the forward as a potential long-term option for their evolving attack.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Manchester United are said to have made preliminary enquiries earlier in the year, though Arsenal’s stance now places them among the frontrunners.

The Gunners are believed to be preparing an approach once the January window officially opens, testing Juventus’s resolve amid their ongoing financial difficulties.

