In a major development that has sent shockwaves through the football world, Mohamed Salah has been left out of Liverpool’s travelling squad for their upcoming fixture against Inter Milan in Italy.

According to Fabrice Hawkins, the decision was made jointly by manager Arne Slot and the Liverpool board, signalling that the growing tension between the club and its star forward has reached a breaking point.

The Egyptian captain’s exclusion comes amid a turbulent spell for Liverpool both on and off the pitch.

Mo Salah to be dropped from Liverpool squad

After speculation about his strained relationship with Slot, sources confirm that Salah will not be part of the travelling party for the crucial European tie.

It marks the first time since joining the club in 2017 that Salah has been dropped from a major European fixture while fit and available.

Salah has made it clear with his recent comments that his relationship with manager Arne Slot is non-existent and that he is being thrown under the bus by the club.

His form for the Reds hase been poor this season but so has been the case with most Liverpool players, however, only he was the first team starter that was demoted to the bench.

Surprising when that could be the case for a lot of other players in the team.

Salah opened up to the media after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds United at the weekend.

Officials at Anfield are upset with Salah’s behaviour

He did not hold back and criticised the manager, the club and also made sure that he points finger at the media who he believes have treated players different compared to his treatment.

Those comments reportedly infuriated both Slot and the board, who viewed them as a breach of internal discipline.

Salah’s absence for the Inter clash, a vital game in Liverpool’s European campaign, shows the seriousness of the rift.

At the moment, the latest decision from the club shows that they are in favour of the manager rather than the player who helped them win the Premier League title last season.

