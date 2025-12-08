Daniel Farke remains under pressure at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Daniel Farke has been under a lot of pressure at Leeds in recent weeks, but for now, he remains in charge at Elland Road. The writing looked to have been on the wall after a run of six defeats in seven matches, but things have picked up over the last few days.

A fantastic victory over Chelsea in midweek was followed by a battling 3-3 draw against Liverpool at the weekend, which means Leeds are now outside of the relegation zone. On the back of this, club bosses have had their say on Farke.

Daniel Farke safe at Leeds following Chelsea, Liverpool results

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has confirmed that Farke will remain in charge for now, although that would have been the case even if Leeds were defeated by Liverpool at Elland Road.

“Daniel Farke is going to be safe in his job for now, that’s no surprise. Regardless of the Liverpool result, I think they would’ve been happy for him to stay in the job. They have to be realistic about their chances this season, I don’t think he saved his job just because of those results, because they were always going to be tough games.

“It would’ve been unrealistic to expect any results, so taking four points from games against Chelsea, Man City and Liverpool is a fantastic outcome for Leeds. But the board have always been keen to stick with the manager, they made that decision in the summer when they decided to keep him on.

“This change of tactic has made them much more pragmatic and structured, that’s something I felt they had been missing this season. They’re not quite as disjointed as I have seen them in the past, and that’s because of these tweaks, so he deserves a lot of praise for what he’s done recently.”

Should Leeds continue to keep faith in Daniel Farke?

It has been a tough season for Leeds, especially when compared to fellow promoted club Sunderland. However, there are signs that relegation can be avoided, although Farke will need to keep this form up if he is the man to be trusted with their Premier League fate.