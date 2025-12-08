(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher and Mohamed Salah have made the headlines once again, after the Sky Sports pundit slammed the Liverpool attacker on Monday Night Football.

Salah has caused quite a storm with his explosive interview on Saturday, where he accused someone the club for throwing him under the bus.

This came after Slot benched him for the third game in a row, during Liverpool’s 3-3 draw against Leeds at Elland Road.

The aftermath of Salah’s comments have been nothing short of chaotic. A secret meeting was reportedly held at Liverpool on Sunday, with the management ultimately deciding to punish Salah by leaving him out of the squad to travel to Italy.

Lots have been said in the media, with the Liverpool based outlets calling Salah out for his outburst.

Jamie Carragher also did not leave the opportunity to go at the 33-year-old. Carragher, who has a history of harshly singling out Salah, went on a furious eight-minute rant on Monday Night Football, calling him a ‘disgrace’ and throwing a lot of personal attacks at the Egyptian winger.

His rant on Sky Sports has not gone down well with the Liverpool supporters, with the fans calling their own legend out on social media for some of his ridiculous takes on one of Liverpool’s greatest ever players.

Liverpool fans slam Carragher for his comments about Salah

Fans were quick to slam Carragher for his comments.

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 just exposed himself. We knew the truth for all these years, he could act like he didn’t have an agenda against Salah but we knew it. Tonight, he responded by saying untrue things and fully crashed out. Jamie, you will never be the player or man that… https://t.co/zI0kC14KMu — Salah Updates (@SalahUpdates) December 8, 2025

You are the closest thing in football punditry to a sleazy politician who’s willing to say anything to stay relevant and center of attention. You looked angry, mean and was worried you’ll start spitting. Oh, even flustered here ?pic.twitter.com/V3OmUwSFJd — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) December 8, 2025

Some showed their surprise over Carragher belittling him for failing to win with Egypt and his past at Chelea. One said: “You’re the one who’s a disgrace. Calling a Liverpool legend a Chelsea “reject” and bringing up Egypt failing to win an Afcon with him is embarrassing. He won us 2 league titles. He’s done more for the club than you.”

I’m not sure why @Carra23 chose to bring up the Africa Cup of Nations, his point about Mo Salah never having won it with Egypt.

By that same logic, no English player has ever lifted the European Championship trophy either, so I’m unclear about the relevance. https://t.co/0vObTlMuHb — SMinc Sports Management (@ColinFrancke) December 8, 2025

This is generational head loss lol, which actually proves Salah’s comment about Harry Kane. If this was an English player the tune would have been different ? https://t.co/1yK825P5Ph — _treasure_._ (@Daddiestreasur2) December 8, 2025

This is so embarrassing man. “Salah is a Chelsea reject”

“He was nothing before Liverpool”

“He hasn’t won any AFCON with Egypt” https://t.co/rf1c7mRAWj — Jesus in the Bando (@DeeRolaz) December 8, 2025

Some fans admitted that the former Liverpool defender made a few valid points about Salah but they were overshadowed by the blatant personal attacks.

One said: “Some valid points overshadowed by some comments that shows its clearly personal to you. Proves Salah’s point to the fullest.”

Another said: “Some valid points but overshadowed by the low blows since you don’t know when to stop, as usual. Playing to gallery. Its almost like you relish the attention and the thrill of using your platform to rip into these players. It was just uncomfortable all round. Mo is legend”