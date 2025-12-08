Sources: Liverpool & Man City closely monitoring ‘special’ Bundesliga talent

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig’s latest breakout sensation, Yan Diomandé, is rapidly emerging as one of Europe’s most coveted young talents.

At just 19 years old, the Ivorian winger has been dazzling Bundesliga audiences with his blistering pace and composure beyond his years, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that nearly every major European giant has now taken note of Diomandé’s rise, setting the stage for what could become one of the biggest transfer battles of 2026.

Diomande has seven goals and four assists in 15 appearances for the Bundesliga side this season.

Yan Diomande is being scouted by all top clubs

Scouts from Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Arsenal, and Tottenham have all been in attendance at Leipzig matches in recent weeks to monitor Diomandé’s progress.

Chelsea, who tracked the youngster during his time in Spain before his move to Leipzig, remain long-term admirers.

Liverpool and City, meanwhile, have stepped up their scouting activity, with representatives watching him multiple times since October.

But interest extends well beyond England. On the continent, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, and PSG are also said to be keeping close tabs on the teenager, recognising his potential to become one of the most dynamic wingers in Europe.

Leipzig, renowned for developing and selling elite young players, have made their position crystal clear: Diomandé isn’t going anywhere, at least not yet.

The winger signed a long-term contract running until 2030, and crucially, no release clause exists in his deal.

That gives Leipzig complete control over his future, putting them in a commanding position when it comes to potential negotiations.

Sporting director Marcel Schäfer praised the youngster’s development, saying that Diomandé represents “everything that defines the Leipzig project, scouting, patience, and player growth.”

Given Leipzig’s strong negotiating stance, any club hoping to sign Diomandé will need deep pockets.

Insiders estimate his valuation could rise to between €80 million and €100 million, a fee comparable to Leipzig’s record sales of Josko Gvardiol to Man City and Benjamin Šeško’s move to Man United.

Can Liverpool or Man City win the race for Bundesliga star?

Currently, Diomandé earns around €750,000 per year, a modest salary by elite football standards, which would make a move attractive to clubs seeking long-term value.

However, his relatively low wages mean Leipzig face no financial pressure to sell and are expected to offer a new deal with improved terms to reflect his growing status.

Leipzig’s coaching staff view Diomandé as a generational prospect, a player capable of following in the footsteps of Leipzig alumni like Christopher Nkunku and Dominik Szoboszlai, both of whom made moves to the Premier League.

While Leipzig intend to keep him for at least another season, the combination of relentless Premier League interest and Diomandé’s accelerating rise could make his Bundesliga exit inevitable.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has called the youngster a ‘special’ player.

