Liverpool could soon be on the lookout for a new manager, with Arne Slot under increasing pressure at Anfield. Saturday’s 3-3 draw at Leeds United was the latest disappointing result for the Premier League champions, who could soon make a change.

If Slot is sacked in the coming weeks, one candidate that would be high on the list to replace him is Oliver Glasner. A number of Liverpool directors appreciate the Crystal Palace manager, who could soon be available for the move.

Oliver Glasner expected to walk away from Crystal Palace

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Glasner is heading towards the exit door at Selhurst Park, with him increasingly prepared to resign from his position as manager of Crystal Palace.

“This isn’t something that’s come out of the blue. He’s directly criticising the owners and directors in public, and that’s never a good sign, so as things stand I expect he’s going to walk away.

“He’s clearly unhappy with the way things have gone and he doesn’t feel that the club are doing what they should be going to progress. From what I’m told, this is something that’s been going on for a while in terms of him speaking to the board and asking for more backing, especially after their success in the FA Cup last season.

“It’s something he will have brought up behind the scenes, and something he’s been talking to the chairman about, but he doesn’t feel he’s had that backing. In my experience, if a manager is coming out and saying stuff like this, it’s because he’s spoken about it behind the scenes and been given an answer he didn’t like.

“Whether it’s that he won’t get many players in when the January window opens, that’s something only he will know, but it’s not a new concern. It’s a long-running thing at Palace, maybe if they spend big in January the situation could change, but his comments seem like that might not be the case.”

Should Liverpool appoint Oliver Glasner as their next manager?

Glasner has an excellent record at Crystal Palace, and there is little doubt that he is one of the Premier League’s highest-rated managers. However, he has never managed a club as big as Liverpool, which could be a concern – especially when considering the current situation with Mohamed Salah.