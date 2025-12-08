(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly turned down an approach from AS Roma for striker Joshua Zirkzee, according to Corriere dello Sport.

The Italian club were keen to sign the Netherlands international on loan in January, with an option to buy at the end of the season, but United have made it clear that they will only consider a permanent transfer.

Zirkzee, 24, has struggled for consistent game time under Rúben Amorim, featuring in just eight matches across all competitions this season.

The forward has found himself low in the pecking order behind the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Matheus Cunha, who joined the club in the summer transfer window.

Man United decline Zirkzee offer from AS Roma

Roma’s proposal was structured as a loan-to-buy deal, with the obligation to purchase triggered only if the club secured Champions League qualification.

The Serie A side, led by Gian Piero Gasperini, view Zirkzee as an ideal player to elevate the level of their attack.

The Dutch attacker has past experience in the Italian league where he performed well for Bologna.

However, United were unimpressed by the conditional nature of the offer.

Club executives reportedly informed Roma that they would only entertain bids that guarantee a permanent move, rather than one dependent on future sporting outcomes.

Zirkzee’s sale would help offset potential spending in January, with the club reportedly targeting a new midfielder.

Zirkzee has failed to impress for the Red Devils

Zirkzee arrived at Man United last year amid high expectations following an impressive stint at Bologna, where he scored 12 goals in Serie A and earned his first senior call-up for the Netherlands.

However, adapting to the Premier League has proven difficult. His lack of consistent minutes and the team’s tactical inconsistency under Amorim have limited his impact.

Despite this, United still believe the forward retains significant potential which explains their reluctance to sanction a cut-price or conditional departure.

Man United place €60 million midfielder on transfer shortlist but face intense competition