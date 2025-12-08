(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on rising French midfield star Ayyoub Bouaddi of Ligue 1 outfit Lille OSC, with renewed interest as the club charts its midfield overhaul ahead of the next season, according to Foot Mercato.

Bouaddi is a remarkably talented young midfielder. He is capable of playing as a deep-lying midfielder or a central midfielder, a versatile profile that has drawn comparisons to some of Europe’s top young midfield talents.

His rise through Lille’s ranks has been nothing short of meteoric. After joining their academy in 2021, he has steadily worked his way into the first team and has become a regular starter over the past two seasons.

United’s interest in Bouaddi isn’t new, but this season the case appears more concrete. Recent reports suggest the club’s recruitment team, led by Christopher Vivell, have pushed his name high up the list of potential summer targets.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has progressed well in his young career

At just 18, Bouaddi represents a long-term investment. His age, combined with his maturity on the ball and potential to get even better, mathces with United’s increasingly youth-focused recruitment philosophy.

United’s midfield has been under scrutiny, with uncertainty around several players, both in terms of form and long-term status.

Kobbie Mainoo faces an uncertain future at the club and it has become clear this season that manager Ruben Amorim does not prefer him.

Manuel Ugarte has struggled to settle in the Premier League since his move from Paris Saint-Germain and he could be heading out of the club in the near future.

As for Casemiro, he has passed his peak years in the game and United are now looking for a long term replacement of the Brazilian midfielder.

Man United face strong competition to sign Bouaddi

United are not alone in their interest. Bouaddi has attracted attention across Europe, with clubs such as Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Inter Milan all reporting interest.

As they are expecting several offers for the youngster, the French side have placed a €60 million price tag on the player.

With all indicators pointing to interest deepening, a move in the summer of 2026 cannot be ruled out.

Whether Bouaddi becomes the next prodigy to shine at Old Trafford remains to be seen. But right now, he’s indisputably one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe.

