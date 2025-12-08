(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United director of football Jason Wilcox has publicly thrown his support behind manager Ruben Amorim, urging fans and journalists to “trust the process” despite growing scrutiny over the team’s performances.

According to Daily Mail journalist Chris Wheeler, Wilcox made the comments following United’s hard-fought win over Crystal Palace last week, a result that offered brief respite in what has been an erratic campaign for the Red Devils.

United’s form under Amorim has fluctuated sharply this season. After a promising run of three consecutive Premier League victories in October, the team has since stumbled, taking just six points from their next five matches.

Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford against West Ham United.

Ruben Amorim has failed to find consistency

That result typifies the inconsistency that has defined Amorim’s tenure so far. Even though flashes of the Portuguese manager’s tactical philosophy are visible, particularly in attacking transitions, the team continues to struggle with defensive lapses and lack of cohesion in midfield.

United’s league record makes for sobering reading: six wins from 14 games, leaving them mid-table and already facing an uphill battle to secure Champions League qualification.

Emerging from Selhurst Park after the recent Palace victory, Wilcox reportedly stopped briefly to speak to journalists, delivering a concise but deliberate message: “Trust the process.”

Man United remain committed to Amorim’s project

The United board remains committed to backing Amorim’s long-term project, which focuses on youth integration, data-driven recruitment, and a structured tactical identity similar to the one that brought him success at Sporting CP.

Wilcox, who was appointed to oversee the club’s football operations, is believed to be a key ally of Amorim and has privately insisted that stability, not short-term results, must guide United’s direction.

Amorim is not under immediate threat, and the board intends to give him more time to implement his vision.

