Stunning stats prove Mohamed Salah is being scapegoated by Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The tension at Anfield reached a boiling point this weekend following Liverpool’s dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United. For the third consecutive game, Mohamed Salah found himself on the bench, a decision that finally triggered an explosive response from the Egyptian King.

In a raw post-match interview, Salah didn’t hold back, claiming he is being made a scapegoat for the team’s wider struggles.

He explicitly stated that his relationship with manager Arne Slot is fractured and suggested that “someone” at the club is trying to throw him under the bus.

While pundits have been quick to slam the 33-year-old’s form, with suggestions that he is washed or past his prime, a deeper dive into the data suggests Salah is telling the truth: he isn’t the problem, the system is.

Stats that prove Mohamed Salah is right

The narrative that Salah’s powers are fading is convenient, but the numbers tell a different story.

Despite his limited minutes and the team’s disjointed form, data confirms that Salah has created the fourth most chances in the Premier League so far this season.

He remains one of the league’s most creative outlets, even when the team is malfunctioning around him.

The real issue appears to be isolation rather than decline. Further stats from the current campaign reveal a worrying trend in how Liverpool uses their talisman:

30% fewer touches per game compared to his average over the last three seasons.

Almost 40% fewer touches in the opposition box, indicating he is being marooned on the periphery of matches.

You do not go from being one of the best players in the world to “washed” overnight.

Mohamed Salah is covering more distance per game this season than he was in the Premier League last season ? pic.twitter.com/di2shEB0WF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 8, 2025

Arne Slot’s tactics to blame?

These statistics highlight a systemic failure to feed the ball to a player who, historically, only needs half a chance to punish teams.The drop in output is a direct result of a drop in service, vindicating Salah’s claim that the issues are beyond his individual control.

If Salah were the only forward struggling, the “poor form” argument might hold water.

However, under Arne Slot, Liverpool’s attack has looked collectively blunt. With the exception of Dominik Szoboszlai, who has maintained a decent level of performance, the expensively assembled frontline is misfiring.

The most damning evidence against Slot’s tactical setup is the performance of the new arrivals. The manager has at his disposal Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, and Mohamed Salah, a trio that should terrorise Europe.

Instead, Isak has often looked isolated, registering as few as 14 touches in recent starts, while Wirtz has struggled to replicate his Bundesliga impact.

When a manager fails to get the best out of three world-class attackers simultaneously, fingers must be pointed at the dugout.

Furthermore, Slot’s personnel decisions have raised eyebrows.

The persistence with Cody Gakpo, who has performed no better than average, while dropping Salah for three straight games under the guise of ‘tactical reasons’ or ‘poor form’ suggests a personal or political motive rather than a sporting one.

Is Salah being scapegoated by design?

The timing and nature of Salah’s exclusion have fueled speculation that this is more than just a manager flexing his authority. Is this a calculated move by the club’s hierarchy?

Questions are now being asked of Sporting Director Richard Hughes and CEO of Football Michael Edwards.

The theory gaining traction is that Salah is being scapegoated by design to force him out, allowing the club to cash in on a significant transfer fee.

With Saudi Arabian clubs retaining a strong interest in Salah, Liverpool sits on a potential financial goldmine.

The decision to hand Salah a contract extension in April 2025 may not have been a commitment to his future on the pitch, but a strategic move to protect his value.

By extending his deal, Hughes and Edwards ensured they wouldn’t lose their biggest asset for free.

Now, by painting him as the ‘problem’ and reducing his influence, the club may be paving the way to sell him in January for a massive profit, a strategy that Salah, in his explosive interview, seems to have seen right through.