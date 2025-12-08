Surprise club ready to save Mo Salah in January from crisis at Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Saudi Pro League powerhouse Al-Hilal are reportedly preparing a sensational January bid for Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah, just days after the Egyptian superstar’s explosive comments hinting that his time at Anfield may soon be coming to an end.

According to The Sun, the Riyadh-based club is ready to test Liverpool’s resolve once again after the 33-year-old publicly criticised both the club hierarchy and manager Arne Slot following the Reds’ dramatic 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

The outburst, Salah’s most candid since joining Liverpool in 2017, has reignited long-standing rumours that the winger could finally make the high-profile switch to the Middle East.

The Egyptian captain’s frustration reached boiling point after being benched for three consecutive matches, despite his strong form earlier in the campaign.

Mo Salah is unhappy with manager Arne Slot

Speaking after the draw at Elland Road, Salah expressed his dissatisfaction with Slot’s tactics and man-management, calling Liverpool’s recent performances “unacceptable” and implying he no longer felt “valued the way he once was.”

He went further, suggesting that Brighton’s visit to Anfield next weekend could be his “final appearance” for the club, a remark that has sent shockwaves through the fanbase.

Salah will then depart to join Egypt for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, meaning he would not return to England until mid-January, precisely when the Saudi transfer window reopens.

Al-Hilal are said to be preparing a formal offer once Salah joins up with his national team.

The Saudi giants have long admired the winger and view him as the perfect marquee addition to elevate the league’s global appeal.

Liverpool may consider Salah sale in January

Al-Hilal are optimistic that Salah’s deteriorating relationship with Slot could push Liverpool to negotiate.

However, any deal this time would be significantly lower than the £150 million package offered two years ago, when Liverpool famously rejected a record-breaking bid from Al-Ittihad.

Whether Salah stays or goes, the next month could prove pivotal for Liverpool. If the winger’s relationship with Slot cannot be repaired, a January exit may suit all parties.

