Aston Villa have had an excellent season so far, and they would ideally like to add players in January to improve their chances of a Champions League finish in the Premier League table. However, it will be very difficult for this to happen.

In the summer, Aston Villa struggled to make signings until Jacob Ramsey joined Newcastle United, a move that was influenced by the club’s PSR position. They brought in Harvey Elliott and Jadon Sancho late on in the transfer window, and this took up any space that was freed up from departures.

Ollie Watkins could leave when transfer window opens

Because of this, Aston Villa will need to move players on before they can add to Unai Emery’s squad, according to Football Insider. Club officials have identified three players as candidates to leave: Elliott, Sancho and Ollie Watkins.

Aston Villa must shift a big earner or two off their books, as they do not have enough salary space to make new signings. Elliott and Sancho would be easier to let go given that both are on loan, and have disappointed at Villa Park, but there are also chances for Watkins to leave, given his poor form this season.

Man United were linked with Watkins in the summer, and given Benjamin Sesko’s struggles since arriving at Old Trafford, they could re-ignite their interest in January. Aston Villa would be prepared to sell, but only on their terms.

Who should Aston Villa move on in January?

Despite there being high hopes following his summer move from Liverpool, it does not appear that Elliott has any future at Aston Villa, while the same can also be said for Sancho. They could be better served in leaving compared to Watkins, although his poor form would make his exit easier to stomach for club officials.