Report: Tottenham set to miss out on €80m transfer target after latest development

Three Premier League clubs, Tottenham, Newcastle United, and Aston Villa, look set to be disappointed in their pursuit of FC Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, as the Portuguese giants are determined to keep hold of their prolific forward beyond January.

According to TEAMtalk, all three English sides had been closely monitoring the 21-year-old Spanish forward, whose exceptional form in Portugal has made him one of Europe’s most exciting young attacking prospects.

However, Porto have made their stance clear. Aghehowa is not for sale during the winter window.

Aghehowa joined Porto from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2024 and has been a revelation since his arrival at the Estádio do Dragão.

Samu Aghehowa has highly impressed at FC Porto

In just over a year, he has scored 25 league goals, becoming a key figure in their title-chasing side.

His performances have not only transformed Porto’s attack but also earned him a call-up to the Spain national team, further boosting his profile across Europe.

Despite growing interest from England, Porto have made it clear that Aghehowa is untouchable this January.

The striker has an €80 million release clause, and while several clubs have inquired about potential negotiations, Porto’s hierarchy is unwilling to enter discussions mid-season.

The club considers Aghehowa “essential” to Porto’s ambitions of reclaiming the Primeira Liga title, something the club has not achieved since 2022.

Tottenham suffer setback in pursuit of the attacker

For Tottenham, Newcastle, and Aston Villa, this development is a setback in their search for attacking reinforcements.

Tottenham, under Thomas Frank, have been desperate to add a goal-scorer to ease the burden on their current attackers.

However, all three clubs are now expected to postpone any move until the summer of 2026, when Porto might be more open to negotiations, particularly if Aghehowa’s release clause becomes a point of leverage in contract renewal talks.

Still, given the Premier League’s financial muscle and growing reputation for nurturing Spanish talent, interest is expected to resurface in the summer.

