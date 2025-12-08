Nuno Espirito Santo has ruled on West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

Ahead of the January transfer window, West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is continuing to evaluate his squad. Midfield has been an area of express focus for the Portuguese, and among his decision has been to drop a cult hero down the pecking order.

West Ham picked up a very respectable 1-1 draw against Brighton on Sunday, in a match that many expected them to lose. However, it was a strong showing from Nuno’s side, with their defence and midfield laying the foundations for the performance.

Tomas Soucek falls down pecking order at West Ham

As per Hammers News, Tomas Soucek was expected to start due to Nuno taking the decision to drop Freddie Potts and Soungoutou Magassa to the bench, but in the end, it was previously-outcasted Guido Rodriguez that got the nod, in what has been seen as a clear indication of where the Czech Replublic international stands at the London Stadium.

Soucek is now considered to be fifth or sixth choice in defensive midfielder, which indicates that he has little future at West Ham. This would open the door for a January exit, which would be music to the ears of Everton, with David Moyes keen to be reunited with the 30-year-old powerhouse.

Should West Ham sell Tomas Soucek in January?

Soucek has been a fine player for West Ham since joining back in 2020 from Czech side Slavia Prague. He has racked up 245 appearances for the club, although he may struggle to make much more, given that his future looks bleak. The match against Brighton has appeared to make it clear that he is not counted upon by Nuno, so the obvious next step would be for player and club to seek a transfer in January.