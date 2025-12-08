(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly preparing a move for Tiago Gabriel, one of Serie A’s most promising young defenders, as manager Nuno Espírito Santo looks to strengthen his leaky backline in the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Hammers have identified the Lecce centre-back as a potential target as they attempt to fix their defensive frailties heading into the second half of the campaign.

West Ham’s defensive record this season has been alarming. After conceding 29 goals in their first 15 Premier League matches, they rank among the worst defenses in the league, only Wolves have shipped more.

Nuno Espírito Santo has made it clear that improving the club’s backline is his top priority this winter.

The potential departure of captain Max Kilman, who continues to attract Premier League interest, has only heightened the need for reinforcements.

West Ham United are looking for defensive additions

The East London club’s recruitment team has already begun assessing affordable but high-upside defenders across Europe, and Tiago Gabriel’s name has quickly risen to the top of their shortlist.

The 6ft 5in defender has impressed in the Italian league and several clubs have taken notice of his performances.

Pete O’Rourke told Football Insider:

“Tiago Gabriel is somebody that’s emerged on the radar.

“Only 20-years-old so it could be bit of a gamble by West Ham if they were to bring him in and bring him straight into the team.

“Ideally, I think West Ham would want somebody who can come in straight into the team and hit the ground running in the Premier League because that’s what they’re going to need in the second half of season if they are to get themselves out of trouble.

“Tiago Gabriel, I’m sure he’s somebody that West Ham have looked at. Brentford have also been mentioned as well, but it does seem reports in Italy are suggesting that Juventus are the current front-runner for the player.”

Can the Hammers sign Tiago Gabriel in January?

Lecce are reluctant to lose their defensive gem midway through the campaign, especially given their fight for survival in Serie A.

However, the club’s financial situation means a significant offer could force them to listen.

West Ham, backed by their Premier League revenue and recent player sales, are believed to be weighing their options carefully.

If they can offload a fringe defender or finalise Kilman’s potential exit, a bid for Gabriel could materialise quickly.

If West Ham are to fix their defensive woes and push back up the table, landing a player of Gabriel’s calibre could prove to be crucial to their rebuild.

Everton make enquiry for 18-goal West Ham target who will cost £40m in January