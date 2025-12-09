(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has offered a glimmer of hope to fans amid the ongoing tension between the club and Mohamed Salah, insisting that reconciliation remains possible despite their public fallout.

The attacker has been dropped from the squad to play Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Following the 3-3 draw against Leeds United, Salah confirmed that his relationship is broken with Slot and he accused the club of throwing him under the bus.

The Egyptian attacker has been benched for the last three Premier League games by Slot and that has not gone down well with Salah.

Mo Salah made his feelings known about Arne Slot

He broke his silence and blamed the manager and the club. Slot has now responded to the situation in his press-conference.

Slot was asked whether Salah can return to the team and if things can go back to being normal between the two at the club.

He replied, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“I’m a firm believer that there is always a RETURN for a player”.

Salah has been given hope of returning to the team despite his comments on Slot and the club.

It is now up to the player to bridge the gap between himself and the manager.

It remains to be seen if Salah even wants to do that or he has made up his mind to leave the club.

Salah given hope of continuing Liverpool career

The whole situation has become a circus for the Merseyside club and considering that they only won the Premier League title a few months ago, it is a huge surprise to see how this season has turned out for them.

The likes of Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and other players, who were all instrumental in their league win last season, have all lost their form at the same time and Slot has been unable to find solutions to the team’s problems.

All eyes will be on Salah in the next few weeks to see if he can return to the team and be the same player that he was in the past.

