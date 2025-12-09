A flag bearer waves a Chelsea flag inside the stadium prior to the Premier League match. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea and Aston Villa are looking to improve their attacking unit with the signing of Joaquin Panichelli, as per Fichajes.

The 23-year-old has done quite well in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg. It will be interesting to see if the two Premier League clubs can convince him to move to England. The Argentine attacker is highly talented with a bright future. The move to England could bring out the best in him. He would get to compete at a higher level and play alongside quality players.

Villa need more depth in the attacking unit. Ollie Watkins has not been at his best, and he has been linked with a potential exit. Aston Villa need a younger player with more potential, and the South American certainly fits the profile. Aston Villa have an ambitious project and a quality manager. The South American could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are keeping tabs on him as well. They have recently invested in a couple of strikers. Panichelli will need regular opportunities at this stage of his career, and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can provide him with the necessary assurances. He will not want to sit on the bench at the London club. He should look to join a club where there is a prominent role for him.

Finally, West Ham United are keeping tabs on him as well. They are in desperate need of a quality striker who can save them from going down. The 23-year-old certainly has the qualities to make an impact at the London club. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

The 23-year-old striker has 10 goals to his name in all competitions this season. His Number could improve when he is playing in a better team alongside quality creators.